Usyk Says He Wants To Fight Deontay Wilder Next: “He Is One Of The Greatest Heavyweights Of The Last 10 Years”

Reigning three-belt heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk had some interesting things to say whilst out at the ongoing WBC Convention in Thailand. Usyk, who recently dropped his WBO heavyweight title, hence him now being a three-belt ruler not four, said on the podium that while he is no longer a unified heavyweight champion, “that is temporary.”

This has led some fans to speculate over whether or not Usyk – who said earlier this year that he now plans to fight on until the age of 41 – will fight newly elevated WBO boss Fabio Wardley soon, thus attempting to become a three-time four-belt heavyweight king.

But Usyk, who turns 39 next month, said something quite different when speaking with Boxing King Media. In granting BKM an exclusive, Usyk said he wants to fight none other than Deontay Wilder next.

“I want to continue fighting next year. I want to fight Deontay Wilder,” Usyk said. “For me, I think it is very interesting. He’s (Wilder) a world champion guy, a very famous guy, this is strong guy, and he is one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of the last 10 years.”

Quite out of the blue, this has come from Usyk. Has a fight between Usyk and former WBC heavyweight champ Wilder got any real appeal to it today, though? A few years back, before his wheels came off in a royal manner, with Wilder suffering defeats at the hands of Joe Parker and Zhilei Zhang, this would for sure have been a fascinating fight; very much a potential classic Boxer Vs. Puncher fight.

But today, with Wilder having fought just once since being crushed by Zhang, and with Wilder not looking too great in being taken quite a few rounds by the little-known Tyrell Herndon in the summer, it’s likely most fans will feel Usyk would be far too clever, sharp and on top of his game for Wilder.

And how would the fans feel if Usyk did fight Wilder next, and not the far more deserving duo that is Wardley and WBC interim champ Agit Kabayel?

Usyk has, on the other hand, earned the right to do just about what he feels like doing at this stage of his great, lock for the HOF career. And if Usyk does fight 40 year old Wilder next year, well, we’ll all tune in, won’t we?

Usyk is currently 24-0(15). Wilder, who reigned as WBC heavyweight from January of 2015 to February of 2020, is currently 44-4-1(43)