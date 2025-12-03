Joshua vs Jake Paul Fears Intensify as Champs Warn of Real Danger

Oleksandr Usyk, David Haye Among Those Who Genuinely Fear For Jake Paul In Upcoming Joshua Fight

All fun and games aside, as we head ever closer to what has to be looked at as arguably this year’s biggest curiosity fight, Anthony Joshua versus Jake Paul, there is a very real sense of dread in the air. Paul, a YouTuber who has worked hard in the gym and has pulled off wins over ageing former kings of the ring Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, will in AJ face a very real opponent. A man some concerned people feel could actually kill Paul in the ring.

We are told the December 19 bout will be no scripted affair, instead a real fight. And two world champions, one former, the other current, are worried Joshua may inflict some very serious hurt on Paul. Of the permanent kind.

David Haye, speaking a while back with Sky News, had the following to say about Joshua Vs. Paul:

“I hope we’ve got a referee in there who’s quite compassionate because if Jake Paul is left up against the ropes with Anthony Joshua unloading on him, it could be the end for him. It could be his last day on earth.”

Usyk Warns Paul Could Be in Mortal Danger

No joke, Haye was not guilty of having donned his promoter’s hat. The fear is real.

Echoed as these concerns have been by current heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk, who said he will be literally praying Paul is not killed during the fight.

“If Anthony Joshua wants, he can kill this guy,” Usyk said to Ring Magazine. “I will pray [for] Jake Paul because I want to fight Jake Paul in the octagon.”

So, a serious warning to Paul from the reigning heavyweight king, delivered it seems with a somewhat selfish sentiment, Usyk wanting in in the Paul show himself. That potential crossover fight aside, is Paul is genuine danger with regards to swapping punches, if he is even able to do so for more than a few minutes or so, with former two-time heavyweight champion AJ? Joshua can still punch like a mule kicks, and many of us feel Joshua will wipe Paul out any time he wants to do so on the night of December 19.

Should Joshua vs Paul Even Be Happening?

If it’s a quick, lamb to the slaughter, one-punch KO that Joshua scores, with Paul not taking a sustained beating, well, the hope is he will be fine once he regains consciousness; however long it takes him. But the question so many of us are asking and began asking when this fight was initially spoken of as a thing is, should this fight really be happening? Is it worth the risk?

The sport would be in big, big trouble if Paul did suffer a terrible injury. Whatever you may think of Paul, nobody wants to see that. But plenty of other fighters share Haye and Usyk’s concern with this one.