Tyson Fury vs Makhmudov: Fury Set for UK Return, Live on Netflix on April 11

Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) says boxing still pulls him back, and Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) says he is coming to take his place, as both fighters talked about their April 11 fight in blunt terms ahead of Fury’s official return on British soil.
Fury explained the return without buildup. “Heart’s always been and always will be in boxing,” he said. “Someone go tell the king that the ace is back.” The words reflect confidence. But the opponent he chose does not give him time to ease into those patterns.
Makhmudov wants the fight in front of him. He does not circle or wait for openings. That forces Fury to establish the jab immediately, claim range early, and slow the advance before it builds momentum. If Fury gives ground without structure or leans without contact, Makhmudov closes space and turns rhythm into resistance.
Makhmudov’s response left no room for misreading. “I’m coming to deliver a war,” he said. “Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W.” Those words describe approach more than emotion. He plans to walk Fury down, force contact, and test how he reacts when pressure replaces rhythm.
What each fighter is betting on
Fury is betting that size, touch, and positioning still buy him time against a man who only moves one way. That gamble works if his legs hold and the jab arrives early. If it does not, the fight turns uncomfortable fast. Makhmudov does not need rounds. He needs openings. If Fury cannot slow him, lean on him, and sap his drive by the middle rounds, this stops being a return fight and becomes a problem fight.
Makhmudov is betting that power and forward pressure can take control away before Fury establishes it. His style depends on follow-through and commitment, not feints or angles. That puts a hard question on Fury straight away: can he still control space with his legs and jab, or does he end up leaning too often and giving ground under pressure.
Turki Alalshikh kept his message short. “We are happy that Tyson decided to come out of retirement for what should be a heavyweight clash against Makhmudov,” he said. No promise beyond rounds being fought.
The fight streams live on Netflix globally to its 325+ million subscribers at no additional cost, marking Netflix’s first-ever live event broadcast from the United Kingdom.
Whether belief holds against pressure
April 11 measures whether Fury’s tools still work against someone who refuses to wait. His jab needs to function as a brake, not just a range finder. His clinch needs to interrupt momentum before Makhmudov can throw combinations through openings. His legs need to move him off angles before Makhmudov can plant and fire.
If those tools arrive late or hesitate, Makhmudov walks through the pocket and forces exchanges where power matters more than positioning. Fury has fought better opponents, but he has not fought after this much time away against someone who wants contact from the first exchange. The gamble is not whether he can still box. The gamble is whether he can still box immediately, without rounds to adjust, against a heavyweight who treats patience as weakness.
Date: Saturday, April 11
Start time: 5 pm local; 12 pm ET; 5 pm UK
Streaming platform: Netflix
Venue: UK venue TBA
Fight card or results: Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov
Last Updated on 01/28/2026