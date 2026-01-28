The February 21 Mario Barrios – Ryan Garcia DAZN undercard at T-Mobile Arena gives several fighters a rare chance to showcase their talent on a big pay per view stage, where clean rounds, control, and late discipline get noticed long before the main event starts.
Richardson Hitchins defends the IBF junior welterweight title against Oscar Duarte in a fight built around distance versus pressure. Hitchins does his best work behind the jab, stepping just outside the return and resetting before opponents can load up. That approach wore down George Kambosos Jr and opened the door late. Duarte brings a different task. He stays in front of you, works the body, and keeps asking questions even when he is losing rounds. Hitchins needs to hold the center, keep his feet under him, and avoid giving ground in straight lines. Duarte needs to make it physical and keep the exchanges close.
Gary Antuanne Russell puts his WBA super lightweight belt on the line against Andy Hiraoka, and this one comes down to who controls the first half. Russell won his title by keeping fights tidy, picking spots, and not chasing. He boxes best when he dictates tempo and keeps opponents at mid-range. Hiraoka steps in behind straight shots and stays compact, which can crowd fighters who prefer space. Russell must set his feet early. Hiraoka must keep edging forward without squaring up.
Frank Martin faces Nahir Albright in a fight that checks maturity. Martin has shown he can hurt opponents when openings appear, but this bout asks whether he can manage rounds when those openings stay closed. Albright is used to long nights. He survives pressure, keeps his guard tight, and looks to nick rounds with timing and effort. Martin has to stay patient, keep his balance, and not load up looking for praise from the crowd.
At super middleweight, Bektemir Melikuziev boxes Sena Agbeko in a test of control. Melikuziev learned the cost of rushing after his lone setback and now works behind steadier punch selection and better spacing. Agbeko brings experience, power, and the ability to break rhythm by changing speed. This fight rewards the boxer who stays composed and does not overcommit.
Date: February 21
Start time: 5 pm local; 8 pm ET; 1 am UK
Streaming platform: TBA
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Fight card: Marios Barrios vs Ryan Garcia, Richardson Hitchins vs Oscar Duarte; Gary Antuanne Russell vs Andy Hiraoka; Frank Martin vs Nahir Albright; Bektemir Melikuziev vs Sena Agbeko
Last Updated on 01/28/2026