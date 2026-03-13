Frank Warren Slams Usyk Over Verhoeven Fight

Speaking with The Stomping Ground, Warren said the direction taken by Usyk does not make sense while mandatory challengers remain in position.

“I don’t like it. I’ll tell you straight,” Warren said. “He should have fought Fabio (Wardley); that’s what he should have done, and he didn’t do that.”

Warren believes the next logical fight after Wardley should have involved WBC mandatory challenger Agit Kabayel.

“The next thing he should have done was fight Agit Kabayel. That’s who he’s got to fight next, for the WBC title. He’s got to defend that title, and we’ll be pushing for that.”

Kabayel has waited for a title opportunity after building his position through the WBC rankings. Warren says that queue should not be bypassed while the belt remains active.

“He put out the three fights he’d like to make, and I have no problems with those fights,” Warren said. “But if he wants to do those fights, he’s gonna have to vacate the WBC title, because Agit’s been there for a long time waiting.”

The issue, in Warren’s view, is simple. A champion can pursue other matchups, but the belt cannot be tied up while mandatory challengers are held in place.

“His next fight after he fights the kickboxer has to be for the WBC world title, or vacate the belt,” Warren added.

The criticism reflects growing frustration among contenders waiting for a title opportunity at heavyweight. Fighters such as Kabayel and Lawrence Okolie remain active in the division while major belts circulate around alternative matchups.

Warren said the championship should not be involved in a crossover bout with a kickboxing champion.

“The belt shouldn’t be on the line for that,” Warren said. “They can make a belt for that.”

The WBC now faces a familiar decision. Either the champion defends the belt against the mandatory challenger, or the title becomes vacant so the division can move forward.