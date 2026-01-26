Zuffa Boxing 2: Valenzuela vs Torres, Bohachuk vs. Butaev on February 1

Zuffa Boxing returns to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on February 1. Jose Valenzuela against Diego Torres leads the night. Ten rounds. . That approach fits the promotion’s recent direction.
Valenzuela comes back to 135 pounds where most of his professional work was done. His fourteen wins and three defeats reflect a career spent learning in public rather than being hidden. Nearly all his stoppages came at lightweight, and the drop back down reads less like nostalgia and more like course correction. He knows this range. He knows the pace.
Torres enters with a different profile. Twenty-two wins against one loss, nineteen stoppages, and limited exposure on major U.S. cards. At twenty-eight, he is no prospect, but he is still being sized up. Las Vegas will be new territory. Ten rounds at lightweight will test whether his pressure travels or stalls.
Neither side is protected here. Valenzuela is not rebuilding against a soft opponent. Torres is not being rushed into a belt conversation. Zuffa has paired two fighters who still need answers. At lightweight, errors show quickly. That keeps the fight honest.
The co-main favors control over chaos
Serhii Bohachuk meets Radzhab Butaev over ten rounds at middleweight. Bohachuk’s twenty-six wins came through pressure and volume, with three defeats marking the limits of that style. Butaev arrives with one loss and fewer hard rounds behind him. This fight will reward discipline, not impulse.
Radivoje Kalajdzic opens the broadcast against Oleksandr Gvozdyk at light heavyweight. Both men understand distance, pacing, and survival.
TicketsGo On Sale Today at 3pm ET/12pm PT at AXS.com
Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026
Start time: 5:00 pm local; 7:00 pm USA ET; 12:00 am UK
Streaming platform: Paramount+
Venue: Meta APEX, Las Vegas
Fight card: Valenzuela vs Torres; Bohachuk vs Butaev; Kalajdzic vs Gvozdyk
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Zuffa Boxing 02: Second Card Set for Feb. 1 at UFC Apex
- “It’s Too Much,” Says Bohachuk of Crawford’s Move to Fight Canelo at 168 Pounds
- Adams vs. Bohachuk II The Best Undercard Fight On The Canelo-Crawford Show
- Daniel Dubois Rejoins Don Charles Ahead of Planned Return
- Carl Froch Questions Tyson Fury Comeback Plan
- Wardley Manager on Usyk: “Oleksandr Ducksyk is Running from Fabio Warldey”
Last Updated on 01/26/2026