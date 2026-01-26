Zuffa Boxing 2: Valenzuela vs Torres, Bohachuk vs. Butaev on February 1

Torres enters with a different profile. Twenty-two wins against one loss, nineteen stoppages, and limited exposure on major U.S. cards. At twenty-eight, he is no prospect, but he is still being sized up. Las Vegas will be new territory. Ten rounds at lightweight will test whether his pressure travels or stalls.

Neither side is protected here. Valenzuela is not rebuilding against a soft opponent. Torres is not being rushed into a belt conversation. Zuffa has paired two fighters who still need answers. At lightweight, errors show quickly. That keeps the fight honest.

The co-main favors control over chaos

Serhii Bohachuk meets Radzhab Butaev over ten rounds at middleweight. Bohachuk’s twenty-six wins came through pressure and volume, with three defeats marking the limits of that style. Butaev arrives with one loss and fewer hard rounds behind him. This fight will reward discipline, not impulse.

Radivoje Kalajdzic opens the broadcast against Oleksandr Gvozdyk at light heavyweight. Both men understand distance, pacing, and survival.

TicketsGo On Sale Today at 3pm ET/12pm PT at AXS.com

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Start time: 5:00 pm local; 7:00 pm USA ET; 12:00 am UK

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Venue: Meta APEX, Las Vegas

Fight card: Valenzuela vs Torres; Bohachuk vs Butaev; Kalajdzic vs Gvozdyk