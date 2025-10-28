Tyson Fury dismissed the idea of him coming out of retirement when asked last Saturday night at the O2 Arena. ‘The Gypsy King” Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) said he’s “too old” and wealthy for him to return to the ring. He also mentioned that he’s got too much “gray.”

The $200 Million Comfort Zone

Fury’s net worth is estimated at around $200 million, which would make it tough for anyone to return to a grueling job that involved pain and danger. He hasn’t fought since his 12-round unanimous decision defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch on December 21, 2024.

Age, Gray Hair, and Lost Fire

“I’m too old and too rich,” said Tyson Fury to Boxing King Media when asked about the ‘Bum of the Month Tour’ that he’s promised in the past. “I’m too old, too rich, and too gray. Stay sexy and stay happy.”

Fury definitely is rich, but it’s hard to believe that he wouldn’t want to return to the ring to double his net worth by fighting Anthony Joshua two or three times and face Usyk in a trilogy match. Just ego alone would make it worthwhile for Tyson to come out of retirement to try to beat Joshua and Usyk.

Usyk Defeats Shattered His Confidence

The former two-time heavyweight champion Fury is only 37, but his self-confidence seems to have disappeared since his second defeat against Usyk. He claims he deserved to win both fights, but he doesn’t act like he believes that. If he really thought he did win, he likely would have already been back in the ring rather than sitting inactive for 10 months.

What tripped Fury up in his second defeat against Usyk was his coming into the fight at 281 pounds. That was 19 pounds heavier than the 262 pounds that he weighed for his fight with Oleksandr on May 18, 2024. In hindsight, Tyson should have weighed 262 or 260 for his rematch with Usyk last December, as that would have given him a better shot at winning.