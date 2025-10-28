Mikaela Mayer vs Mary Spencer: Three Titles, One Big Night in Montreal On Thursday

This Thursday night in Canada, Mikaela Mayer will attempt to become a three-weight world champion. Mayer, who has ruled at super-featherweight and at welterweight, will move up to challenge reigning WBA light-middleweight champ Mary Spencer at the Montreal Casino. And now, as has been reported by Ring Magazine, the fight, already a big one, has got even bigger, as it will contest three world titles.

The great Cecilia Braekhus recently announced her retirement, this after the two-weight champion scored a win over Ema Kozin earlier this month, and now the vacant WBC and WBO titles will be on the line on Thursday as a result.

Mayer Chasing More History Against Spencer

Mayer of Los Angeles is coming off two decision wins over Sandy Ryan, the first fight proving controversial on the cards, with the fight being scored a majority win for Mayer when plenty of people felt Ryan had done enough to win. Also, there was the “paint-gate” episode just prior to the fight, when an unknown assailant inexplicably ran up and threw a bucket of paint over Ryan.

Mayer won the return fight without anything like as much fuss, and now the 35 year old will try and add more titles to her collection. Mayer, 20-2(5) will be fighting in hostile territory against defending champion Spencer, but she does look to have a great chance to win here. Mayer has had far more fights than Spencer and she is far more experienced, while at age 40, Spencer is no spring chicken.

Experience vs Power: Who Has the Edge in Montreal?

Spencer, 10-2(6) did have a fine amateur career, however, as did Mayer. And Spencer, who will be making the first defence of her title, is the naturally bigger, perhaps stronger fighter of the two. It could prove to be a good fight on Thursday, and hopefully, if the three judges are required, there will be no home cooking on display.

Mayer is the pick to win here but she may well have to do it on points. Spencer has never been stopped and neither has Mayer. Look for Mayer to win quite wide on the cards. As long as there is no biased scoring turned in for the home fighter, that is.