Spencer Oliver believes that Tyson Fury will come out of retirement in 2026. He says he expects ‘The Gyspy King’ to take two to three fights, starting with a soft opponent as a tune-up.

The former two-time heavyweight champion Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) hasn’t fought since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch last December. He looked out of shape for that fight, coming in at 281 lbs. Tyson cannot afford to fight at that weight when he returns in 2026, as he’d be vulnerable against almost anyone.

Tune-Up Before the Big Names

“I think he does come back. I think it’ll be a two or three-fight schedule. Who that opponent will be will be someone of a lesser caliber,” said Spencer Oliver to talkSport Boxing about Tyson Fury likely returning to the ring in 2026.

Someone like David Allen or Johnny Fisher would be ideal for Tyson to fight when he returns. Allen might be a little too tough an opponent for Fury to take because he has power, and would be looking to land something big early. Fisher would be the perfect guy for Fury to fight because he can’t take a punch.

Usyk Still on the Radar

“Oleksandr Usyk is definitely in his mind. Anthony Joshua is definitely in his mind, and it could even be a Fabio Wardley as well there,” said Oliver. “Tyson Fury will be looking and saw the great win that Fabio Wardley just had against Joseph Parker. There’s a world title on the line, and he’s seeing that as his easiest option.”

WBO heavyweight champion Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) would be a nightmare for Fury to fight due to his power, combination punching, and engine. All the tricks that Fury used to defeat Deontay Wilder, Dereck Chisora, and Dillian Whyte wouldn’t be effective against Wardley. He’s not going to be beaten by being leaned on or clubbed with rabbit punches.

“He’ll be looking and thinking, ‘That’s the WBO title. I can get that. Usyk has the rest of the titles. We can go undisputed.’ AJ fight is always going to happen,” said Oliver about Fury.