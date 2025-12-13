This fight will sell, but it no longer defines the heavyweight division the way it once should have. This fight passed its peak years ago — and that reality can’t be spun away by money.

So, is this a case of better late than never, or have fans simply moved on? Has this matchup lost the urgency it once had? The bout will undoubtedly generate enormous revenue, but that doesn’t guarantee a great fight — or even a particularly good one.

Fury has been inactive for months, while it has been a long time since Joshua delivered a truly impressive win against elite opposition. Questions surround both men, and those questions are unavoidable.

Will Fury take a tune-up before facing Joshua, or will he jump straight back into deep water? Joshua, meanwhile, still has business to take care of next Friday night against Jake Paul. While most expect Joshua to win, plenty of fans remain uncomfortable with the legitimacy of that fight and the circumstances surrounding it.

Joshua is also expected to fight again in February, meaning he could enter a Fury showdown having already shaken off considerable rust. That may prove important if Fury’s timing or sharpness has slipped.

How much does Fury really have left at this stage? Is his heart still fully in the sport, or is this simply one last enormous payday? And has Joshua truly rebuilt his confidence after the setbacks he has endured in recent years?

The build-up to Fury–Joshua should still be entertaining. Fury will almost certainly attempt to get under Joshua’s skin, and the promotional side of the fight will deliver its share of noise and theatrics.

But the real question remains unchanged: will the fight itself live up to what it once promised — and will it even happen at all, so many years after these two heavyweights should have settled it in the ring?