Joshua and Fury on Course for 2026 Riyadh Season Showdown

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are expected to meet in a Riyadh Season headliner in 2026. The fight would take place after both men return in tune-up bouts.

The Ring reported tonight that Joshua and Fury are set to headline a “mega-event” next year. The bout would be promoted under the Riyadh Season banner.

Both fighters are coming off losses. That makes the timing important for each of them.

Joshua is scheduled to face Jake Paul in December. His promoter, Eddie Hearn, says it will be a quick knockout.

Fury is expected to return in the first half of next year. His opponent has not been named. The fight is likely to be against a familiar domestic opponent.

Interest in a Joshua-Fury fight remains strong in the UK. It is lower in the United States, where fans are focused on younger heavyweights.

Fury has not looked the same since the Deontay Wilder fights. The clinch-heavy style that worked then did not work against Oleksandr Usyk or Francis Ngannou.

If the fight goes ahead, Joshua and Fury will finally meet after years of delays. It is a matchup British fans have wanted for a long time.