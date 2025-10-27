The reaction from fans to today’s reports of a rematch between the 48-year-old Floyd Mayweather Jr. and 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao has been overwhelmingly negative on social media.

Memories of a $100 Letdown

If the organizer of this potential event is to sell it to the other fans, they need to think again. The fans who were around when Mayweather and Pacquiao fought on May 2, 2015, remember how boring the fight was. They don’t want to pay $100 on PPV again to watch another dud or even subscribe to Netflix to watch it if they don’t already have an account.

Earlier today, it was revealed that there are talks of Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) and Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) meeting in a rematch on Netflix in 2026. The details for the fight are still lacking at this point, as how many rounds and whether it’ll be an exhibition.

It doesn’t matter. Fans either love it or hate the idea of these two fighting for a second colossal payday, which is really all it’s about. Mayweather and Pacquiao aren’t going to get the huge money fighting anyone else besides each other.

Too Old, Too Slow, Too Late

Fans would be sickened at the idea of either of them facing someone out of their league, like Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, Jaron Ennis, or David Benavidez. They’re too old, too small, and too weak to compete against relevant, talented fighters.

Pacquiao cherry-picked WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios earlier this year in his recent comeback on July 19th. He wasn’t crazy enough to fight ‘Boots’ Ennis and get obliterated in one round.

“Same Level” Myth

“This one I like because they’re both on the same level,” said Mike Coppinger to Ring Magazine, putting a favorable slant to Mayweather vs. Pacquiao rematch.

How does Mike know if Mayweather and Pacquiao are at the same level? Fans booed Mayweather during his two exhibition matches against John Gotti III in 2023 and 2024. Floyd hasn’t fought a real fight since his win over Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017. You can’t call that a real fight, given that McGregor was making his debut in boxing.