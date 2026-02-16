The former champion confirmed the decision while speaking at the launch press conference for his April 11 fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

“I will train alone,” Fury said. “What I don’t know about my body at my age, I’ll never know.”

Fury takes control of training

The choice represents a departure from the traditional structure that guided Fury through the most important fights of his career, including his title win over Wladimir Klitschko and his trilogy with Deontay Wilder. Those victories came with experienced voices directing preparation and strategy. This time, Fury has removed that layer of oversight and placed full responsibility on himself.

Fury has not fought since losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, defeats that removed him from the championship position and forced him into rebuilding mode. His return against Makhmudov marks his first attempt to reestablish himself as an active contender rather than a former titleholder working off reputation.

Makhmudov brings size, power, and recent activity, giving Fury little room for error after a period of inactivity. Preparing without a head coach places full responsibility for adjustments, conditioning, and tactical planning on Fury himself.

Fury expressed confidence that his experience is enough to guide him through the process.

“I feel rejuvenated,” Fury said. “I’ve been brutalising myself over the last eight weeks, and there’s another eight weeks to go. I’ll be in incredible shape.”

The success or failure of Fury’s comeback will now depend entirely on whether he can prove that self-direction is enough to return him to winning form against a dangerous opponent.