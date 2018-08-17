Tyson Fury overshadows Carl Frampton’s Belfast Homecoming

Featherweight Carl Frampton and heavyweight Tyson Fury headline Saturday’s event live on BT Sport from Windsor Park stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The main event is Carl Frampton versus untested Luke Jackson, but Tyson Fury is the bigger attraction from a worldwide perspective. Obviously Frampton has earned his stripes as a marquee fighter on the other side of the pond. Given that fact that Deontay Wilder is waiting in the wings for a major PPV this fall in Las Vegas, it’s highly critical Tyson looks the part of a guy ready to perform under the bright lights.





In effort to not disrespect the two men at the top of the bill, let’s start with Carl Frampton and Luke Jackson. Jackson comes in to Saturday’s fight as a significant underdog and rightfully so not having faced anyone remotely close to being a contender at 126.

Watching highlights of Luke gives some inkling of his skill it’s just difficult to judge how it will transfer against the elite of the division. Jackson’s decent amateur pedigree will need to be present if he has hope of pulling off what would be the upset of the year. At 33-years old having turned professional over five years ago it’s doubtful Luke can put much of a dent in Frampton’s defense.

For Carl Frampton this matchup is a means to an end and a second attempt at a Stadium homecoming. Last summer not only did Carl Frampton miss the weight but his opponent was injured causing the whole card to be scrapped. Now a summer later Frampton gets another opportunity to give a rabid fan base a show. Carl Frampton should win ever round of this fight, if not it would be a sure sign that ‘The Jackal’ is past his prime. Once Frampton reaches his comfort level, look for him to let his hands go in rapid combination. Frampton’s speed and accuracy will rule the night and Carl will get his well deserved hero’s welcome. Let us not forget that Josh Warrington will be ringside as well in anticipation for a Frampton/Warrington fight later this year.

My Official Prediction is Carl Frampton by late technical-stoppage.





In the co-feature Tyson Fury and Francesco Pianeta square-off in an ever-important battle for Fury. The carrot on the string at the end of the stick comes in the form of a 6’7 lean and mean heavyweight. As we all know by now, a date with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas awaits a victorious Fury. Let’s pray to the boxing gods this fight doesn’t resemble the farce that was Fury’s last outing.

Unless Fury is off his rocker and completely overlooks Pianeta, it should be a walk in the park. The victory is basically in hand but his performance is still very important. It will be interesting to see if Fury can look as good in the ring as he does hitting the pads in training camp. Obviously how Fury’s body looks on the scale will be telling as well.

Pianeta’s come forward, rough and tumble style will serve as a perfect opponent. Ideally Fury goes rounds and gets to work on timing in order shake some rust off. Fury’s lengthy jab and movement will prove too much for an ordinary guy like Pianeta. Once Fury settles in, which won’t take longer than a few rounds, look for Tyson to cruise his way to a clean victory.

My Official Prediction is Tyson Fury mid-to-late rounds Knockout.

