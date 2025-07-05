Carl Froch Tells It As It Is, Says Tyson Fury Should “Stop Moaning About Losses To Usyk”

Former super-middleweight champ Carl Froch always shoots straight from the hip when he talks boxing, especially when he has something to say on his always enjoyable podcast ‘Froch on Fighting.’ Froch may not be to everyone’s taste, yet he is always worth listening to, whether you agree with him or not.

Froch Blasts Fury’s Excuses

During a recent short interview posted on social media, Froch, who is unafraid to criticize a fellow fighter, even a fellow British fighter, if he feels the need, stated how poorly Tyson Fury has handled his two defeats at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk. As fans are aware, Fury has announced his return to fight Usyk a third time, stating that he wants a “fair fight” this time.

Fury is adamant he was robbed of the decision in both Usyk fights, and he has demanded that the third fight take place in the UK. Froch, though, is like many fans who are annoyed at Fury for failing to show sportsmanship in simply accepting that he was beaten by the better man and the smaller man twice.

Froch says Fury is doing himself no favors by “b******g and moaning” about the two losses to Usyk and how the decisions should have gone his way.

“I’ve just been reading about Tyson Fury, b******g and moaning about losing to Usyk,” Froch said. “Talking about he wants a fair shake [in a third fight]. He boxed him in the first fight, and he was lucky not to get chinned in round nine. The referee basically jumped in and saved him. Then he gets the rematch, tries again, fails again. No shame in losing to a guy like Oleksandr Usyk. He’s one of the best to do it. But don’t come out now that you’re retired, then say, ‘Oh, I just want a fair go, I want fair judging to get a fair result.’ You got a fair shake. The judges ruled the correct decision. Not once, but twice. You got beat fair and square. You’re good, but you’re not as good as you think you are. You’ve got a foot reach [over Usyk], a foot height advantage, loads of weight. You got beat by the smaller man. He’s a cruiserweight, really, Usyk. He stepped up to heavyweight, he cleaned up.”

I don’t know about you, but I agree, quite strongly, with Froch here on every aspect of his look back at the two Usyk-Fury fights. Fury was beaten twice, and both losses were fair, with Usyk winning as deserved via the cards and not in any way being given a gift. Froch nails it when he points out the massive physical advantages Fury had over Usyk in the fights, and yet he was still beaten.

Fury’s Poor Sportsmanship

Fury, though, will not like hearing anyone saying about him that he is “good but not as good as you think you are.” Fury, we know, cannot take criticism too well, if at all. But again, Froch tells it like it is and credits him for putting Fury in his place here. Too many Fury fanboys readily and so easily agree with almost everything the 36-year-old says, and to agree with Fury when he says he was robbed in the Usyk fights is to do a real disservice to a great, great fighter.

Usyk is a true great; Fury is, as Froch says, good but not that good. As far as what would happen if Fury did come back to fight Usyk a third time, Froch says Usyk would again be too good for him, and he would hand him yet another defeat. One that Fury would no doubt say was another robbery.

“You should be magnanimous in defeat,” Froch said regarding Fury. “You got f*****g done; get over it and move on.”

As of right now, Usyk, a true pro, is entirely focused on his upcoming fight with Daniel Dubois. After that, who knows if we will see Usyk grant Fury a third, quite undeserved fight with him.