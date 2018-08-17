Cristofer Rosales vs. Paddy Barnes – WBC stats

Already Ireland’s most decorated amateur boxer ever, on Saturday mighty atom Paddy Barnes begins his quest to become the finest prizefighter in the Emerald Isle’s rich pugilistic history.





At Windsor Park soccer stadium in his home city of Belfast, the former European and two-time Commonwealth Games champion, who also twice made the podium at the Olympic Games, rolls the dice against Nicaragua’s formidable WBC champion Cristofer Rosales….. with just 32 pro rounds showing on his slate!

Despite his unquestionable pedigree and home court, it is a task that odds setters believe is beyond ‘Paddy Power’ and they enlist the tricky and tenacious battler as a 17-10 outsider against a lethal Latino whose resume shows 25 more pro fights.

‘Rosales is a very good champion but I’m a 31 year old triple Olympian who’s been boxing for 20 years. If I’m not ready now, when will I be ready?’ asks the Danny Vaughan coached contender whose 21 month pro career includes just five gigs and no 12 round experience.

‘People have to remember that I also had eight ‘five-round’ fights with small gloves and no vest or headguard in the WSB where I’d be fighting the national champion every time.





‘Let’s be truthful, there’s no such thing as ‘amateur boxing’ at elite level, any more. The Olympics and WSB involve full-time paid professional athletes and the standard is extremely high. Some of the cream from the old communist countries will never go professional but they were fully matured men; among the very best fighters for their weight on the planet.’

The father of two daughters has had ample time to whip both body and mind into pristine fighting condition ahead of this unexpected voluntary challenge.

‘Basically, I’ve been in camp since January because I was scheduled to have fights in March, then June,’ states Barnes who persevered with the sport after losing his first 15 amateur contests!





‘I’ve been solid on this for 10 weeks, spending time at gyms in Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dubai as well as Belfast. And I have the luxury of training alongside some of my very best friends such as Tyrone McKenna and Sean McComb which makes prepping really enjoyable. Everything has good extremely well.’

And Cliftonville FC diehard Paddy has no qualms about pursuing his world title dream in the den of NIFL Premiership arch rivals Linfield!

‘This’ll not be the first time a Cliftonville boy has won a fight over at Windsor Park!’ quips the engaging Barnes who was awarded an MBE for services to boxing and the community in 2015.

‘Home advantage is a big bonus. A sell-out is expected and I’ve personally sold over 800 tickets. There’s no home crowd like a Belfast home crowd but I’ll keep a lid on it. Having boxed in huge, often hostile arenas around the world, I’m far too experienced and well-schooled to lose focus. Besides, I’m acutely aware what Rosales is capable of doing to me if my concentration wonders.

‘But I hold the advantage here. I’ve competed on much bigger platforms and, the bigger the stage, the better performance I produce. I’m very conscious of giving the paying fans their money’s worth and partaking in a great fight.’

The one they call ‘The Leprechaun’ is not only eight years senior but, having conducted his stellar amateur innings in the 49kg light-flyweight class, will concede almost three inches in height, seven inches in reach to stick of dynamite Rosales.

‘Flyweight is my optimal division now and I’m very, very strong at 8st,’ insists Barnes.

‘Taller opponents are generally better for me because there’s no one my size in Ireland or the UK suitable to spar with so it’s the norm to spar taller, heavier men. That said, Rosales doesn’t really capitalise on his height. He’s right in your face.’

The explosive 23 year old champion has left 18 of his 27 victims staring up at the lights and commandeered his crown by clattering feared 15-0 (15) Tokyo terror Daigo Higa in nine over in Yokohama. But two of his three losses were inflicted by Brits Kal Yafai (pts8) and Andrew Selby (pts 12) and the Ulsterman is intent on completing the hat-trick.

‘Rosales is very tough and relentless,’ acknowledges Barnes.

‘You can’t take too much from his loss to Selby because Andrew has his own unique style. I took far more from his upset victory over Higa because I’ve a very similar style to Higa but I’m a bit more active.

‘Higa, a huge, huge puncher, was unable to hurt Rosales so I’m expecting a hard 12 rounder. Everyone warns Cristofer’s got 18 knockouts but I could fight 18 bums and get 18 kayos. That won’t be an issue. I was never dropped or stopped in over 300 amateur fights.

‘I know I’m the underdog but what do the bookies know? They had me down to win the Olympic gold medal!

‘I win because my skills and knowledge are superior to Rosales. He may be more experienced but I’m the better fighter. I intend to steal the show. I’m Paddy Barnes and I always win!’

CRISTOFER “El Látigo” ROSALES (Nicaragua)

WBC Flyweight World Champion / 1st Title Defense

Age: 23 / Date of birth: October 6, 1994

Residence, birthplace: Managua, Nicaragua

Record: 27-3, 18 KOs / Total rounds: 173 / World championship fights: 1-0, 1 KO

Height: 5’6.5″ – 169cm / Reach: 71.5″ – 181cm / Stance: Right-handed

PADDY “The Leprechaun” BARNES (Northern Ireland)

Ranked WBC No. 14 at Flyweight

Age: 31 / Date of birth: April 9, 1987

Residence, birthplace: Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Record: 5-0, 1 KO / Total rounds: 32

Height: 5’4″ – 162cm / Reach: 64.5″ – 164cm / Stance: Right-handed

WBC FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Pone Kingpetch (Thai) 1963

2. Hiroyuki Ebihara (Jap) 1963 – 1964

3. Pone Kingpetch (Thai) * 1964 – 1965

4. Salvatore Burruni (Italy) 1965 – 1966

5. Walter McGowan (GB) 1966

6. Chartchai Chionoi (Thai) 1966 – 1969

7. Efren Torres (Mex) 1969 – 1970

8. Chartchai Chionoi (Thai) * 1970

9. Erbito Salavarria (Phil) 1970 – 1971

10. Betulio Gonzalez (Ven) 1972

11. Venice Borkorsor (Thai) 1972 – 1973

12. Betulio Gonzalez (Ven) * 1973 – 1974

13. Shoji Oguma (Jap) 1974 – 1975

14. Miguel Canto (Mex) 1975 – 1979

15. Chan-Hee Park (Kor) 1979 – 1980

16. Shoji Oguma (Japan) * 1980 – 1981

17. Antonio Avelar (Mex) 1981 – 1982

18. Prudencio Cardona (Col) 1982

19. Freddie Castillo (Mex) 1982

20. Eleoncio Mercedes (DR) 1982 – 1983

21. Charlie Magri (GB) 1983

22. Frank Cedeño (Phil) 1983 – 1984

23. Koji Kobayashi (Jap) 1984

24. Gabriel Bernal (Mex) 1984

25. Sot Chitalada (Thai) 1984 – 1988

26. Yong-Kang Kim (Kor) 1988 – 1989

27. Sot Chitalada (Thai) * 1989 – 1991

28. Muangchai Kittikasem (Thai) 1991 – 1992

29. Yuri Arbachakov (Russia) 1992 – 1996

30. Chatchai Sasakul (Thai) 1997 – 1998

31. Manny Pacquiao (Phil) 1998 – 1999

32. Medgoen Singsurat (Thai) 1999 – 2000

33. Malcolm Tunacao (Phil) 2000 – 2001

34. Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thai) 2001 – 2007

35. Jorge Arce (Mexico) (Interim) 2005 – 2006

36. Daisuke Naito (Japan) 2007 – 2009

37. P. Wonjongkam (Thai) (Interim) * 2009

38. Koki Kameda (Japan) 2009 – 2010

39. Pong. Wonjongkam (Thai) * 2010 – 2012

40. Sonny Boy Jaro (Phil) 2012

41. Toshiyuki Igarashi (Japan) 2012 – 2013

42. Akira Yaegashi (Japan) 2013 –

43. Roman Gonzalez (Nic) 2014 – 2016

44. Juan Hernandez (Mexico) 2017

45. Daigo Higa (Japan) 2017 – 2018

46. Cristofer Rosales (Mexico) 2018 –

*Regained

WBC TOP 10 FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Miguel Canto (Mexico)

2. Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thailand)

3. Chartchai Chionoi (Thailand)

4. Efren Torres (Mexico)

5. Yuri Arbachakov (Russia)

6. Roman Gonzalez (Nicaragua)

7. Sot Chitalada (Thailand)

8. Akira Yaegashi (Japan)

9. Betulio Gonzalez (Venezuela)

10. Shoji Oguma (Japan)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE FLYWEIGHT DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF THE WBC

40 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only six have regained the title: Pone Kingpetch (Thailand), Chartchai Chionoi (Thailand), Betulio Gonzalez (Venezuela), Shoji Oguma (Japan), Sot Chitalada (Thailand), Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thailand).

151 flyweight world title bouts have been held in the history of the WBC.

MEMORABLE WBC FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:

Apr. 15, 2018 Cristofer Rosales TKO9 Daigo Higa – Kanagawa

May 20, 2017 Daigo Higa TKO6 Juan Hernandez – Tokyo

Apr. 23, 2016 Roman Gonzalez W12 McWilliams Arroyo – Inglewood

Sep. 5, 2014 Roman Gonzalez TKO9 Akira Yaegashi – Tokyo

Apr. 8, 2013 Akira Yaegashi W12 Toshiyuki Igarashi – Tokyo

Mar. 27, 2010 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam W12 Koki Kameda – Tokyo

Nov. 29, 2009 Koki Kameda W12 Daisuke Naito – Saitama

July 18, 2007 Daisuke Naito W12 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam – Tokyo

July 30, 2005 Jorge Arce TKO3 Angel Priolo – La Paz

Mar. 2, 2001 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam TKO1 Malcolm Tunacao – Phichit

Sep. 17, 1999 Boonsai Sansurat TKO3 Manny Pacquiao – Nakhon Si Thammarat

Dec. 4, 1998 Manny Pacquiao KO8 Chatchai Sasakul – Phuttamonthon

May 9, 1997 Chatchai Sasakul W12 Ysaias Zamudio – Bangkok

June 23, 1992 Yuri Arbachakov KO8 Muangchai Kittikasem – Tokyo

Feb. 15, 1991 Muangchai Kittikasem TKO6 Sot Chitalada – Ayutthaya

Oct. 8, 1984 Sot Chitalada W12 Gabriel Bernal – Bangkok

Mar. 15, 1983 Charlie Magri TKO7 Eleoncio Mercedes – London

May 18, 1980 Shoji Oguma KO9 Chan-Hee Park – Seoul

Jan. 8, 1975 Miguel Canto W15 Shoji Oguma – Sendai

Aug. 4, 1973 Betulio Gonzalez W15 Miguel Canto – Maracaibo

Feb. 23, 1969 Efren Torres TKO8 Chartchai Chionoi – Mexico City

Dec. 30, 1966 Chartchai Chionoi TKO9 Walter McGowan – Bangkok

Sep. 18, 1963 Pone Kingpetch KO1 Hiroyuki Ebihara – Tokyo

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.