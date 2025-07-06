Chisora Dismisses Fury-Usyk III as Pointless – Who Should Face Usyk Next?

Somewhat ironically, Derek Chisora knows all about featuring in a trilogy pretty much nobody wanted to see take place. Chisora was beaten two times by Tyson Fury some years back, with both losses being quite one sided, with Fury showing his dominance.

Yet for some reason perhaps only Fury knows, Chisora was afforded a third fight with “The Gypsy King,” and Del took the worst beating yet from Fury. It was awful to watch. It was pretty sad.

Why Chisora Opposes Fury-Usyk III

Now, as Fury has said he will come back to fight Oleksandr Usyk a third time, Chisora has said no thanks in no uncertain terms. Speaking with Talk Sport, “War, as Chisora is colourfully known, said there is in his opinion, no interest in seeing Usyk share a ring with Fury a third time.

“We don’t want to see Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. we’ve seen it twice and the outcome would be the same,” Chisora said. “What’s Fury going to do differently? Nothing.”

Who Else Deserves a Shot at Usyk?

It’s true Usyk has absolutely no need to fight Fury again, to beat him again. And Chisora is bang on when he says Usyk’s skills would see him hand Fury a third loss. Some guys, some fighters, they simply have the other guy’s number, and that’s the case with Usyk and Fury.

Also, Fury has done nothing to have earned another fight with Usyk. Let more deserving heavyweight contenders out there such as Joe Parker and Agit Kabayel get a shot at Usyk instead, do you not agree?

That’s if Usyk does indeed decide to stick around and not call it a career after he has again beaten Daniel Dubois later this month; as plenty of people feel will be the result on July 19.

Fury is in no position to be able to dictate terms (he has said a third fight with Usyk must take place in the UK) – instead, Usyk, the king, very much is.