Tyson Fury Warns Moses Itauma About “Massive Puncher” Dillian Whyte

Like most of us, former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury is interested to see what will happen when heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma gets it on with the very experienced Dillian Whyte next month. Some boxing people see this as a legitimate test for 20 year old Itauma, while others feel it’s a case of shrewd matchmaking as Whyte is still a big name but is a somewhat significantly faded force, indeed, a name that will look good on Itauma’s record.

Fury sits about in the middle, with him on the one hand saying the fight is a “good one for Moses.” On the other hand, Fury says “maybe it’s too early” for Itauma. Fury made an interesting comparison when he compared the August 16 fight to the fight from last year between a then unbeaten Jared Anderson and the more experienced Martin Bakole. And we all know what Bakole did to red-hot hope Anderson.

Could This Be Too Big a Step for Itauma?

“Make no mistake, Dillian Whyte is a massive puncher to head and body,” Fury said to a throng of media when out in Istanbul for the IBA tournament. “I know he’s taking it very seriously. I’ve been speaking to Ty Mitchell who’s in training camp with him. It’s a big step up for Moses because he hasn’t really fought anyone on Dillian’s level. It’s gonna be interesting to see how much Dillian’s got left. Could this be similar to what Martin Bakole did to Jared Anderson? Maybe it’s too early, maybe he passes in flying colours. And that’s why you’ve got to watch to find out.”

What’s on the Line for Whyte and Itauma?

Indeed, plenty of fans will be tuning in for this fight. If Whyte, 31-3(21) who looked so poor last time out when he laboured to a 7th round stoppage win over the ancient Ebenezer Tetteh, can derail Itauma, he will be giving his own career a hugely needed boost. But a loss, particularly a quick KO loss, and where does Whyte go but into retirement?

For Itauma, 12-0(10), a man who says himself he needs rounds, this fight may or may not give him them. For my pick, Whyte will not stick around long enough to extend the southpaw hotshot. Look for Itauma to score a KO win inside three rounds next month.