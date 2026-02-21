Bradley pointed out that aggressive fighters often succeed because opponents are forced into survival mode early. Fighters who stay calm and don’t panic can start seeing the openings. They begin catching the timing. They see when punches are coming and when to fire back. Pressure stops feeling overwhelming once a fighter understands when it’s coming and how to deal with it.

Russell has won fights by pushing forward and making opponents uncomfortable, but Hiraoka presents a different kind of problem. He is taller, he has longer arms, and he fights from the left side. That alone changes everything Russell is used to seeing. Fighters with reach can slow a fight down and force Russell to come to them on their terms instead of his.. Bradley said Russell must stay disciplined and avoid repeating the same attacks, because predictable entries can be neutralized by fighters who are patient and technically sound.

Hiraoka enters unbeaten and without the expectations placed on Russell, which makes him a dangerous opponent. Fighters in that position often fight with nothing to lose, and Bradley said Russell must treat the threat seriously rather than assuming his usual pressure will break resistance.

Russell has spoken about proving himself as the best fighter in the division, but Bradley’s warning reflects a different reality. Pressure can carry a fighter to a title, but keeping it requires adjustment and discipline. Opponents at this level are watching closely, and repeated mistakes do not go unnoticed.

Antuanne Russell is a beast when he can bowl guys over, but that Alberto Puello fight showed the blueprint on how to beat him in their fight in 2024. If Russell doesn’t get the knockout early, he starts eating shots he shouldn’t, and those hits add up over twelve rounds. He relies so much on pressure that he forgets to move his head, and against a guy with Hiraoka’s frame and Ghanaian-Japanese power, that is a massive risk.

Hiraoka is huge for the weight class and has the reach to keep Russell at the end of his punches. We know Russell wants to turn this into a brawl, but he has to be careful not to walk into shots while trying to close the distance. If he can’t hurt Hiraoka or force him to back up in the first four rounds, we might see a repeat of that Puello disaster, where Russell just runs out of ideas and starts headhunting.