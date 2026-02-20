When the discussion turned to whether he would fight Mercado, Martin left little room for ambiguity.

“I will accept the fight with you,” Martin said. “I handle business, and then we can make it happen. 100%. You hear me? 100% we can make it happen.”

He repeated the commitment seconds later, reinforcing that his position was firm.

“I accept the fight in a heartbeat right after this fight. We could do it.”

The exchange unfolded with Martin still preparing for Saturday’s fight against Albright, placing his immediate focus and future plans in the same public moment. Albright had already made weight and completed his own obligations on the scale, but the attention shifted toward the confrontation happening nearby.

Mercado, 24, entered the interaction unbeaten with 17 knockouts in 18 fights. His aggressive style and finishing record have made him a rising presence in the junior welterweight division, even as some fans remain unfamiliar with him compared to more established names.

Martin, now 31, has been rebuilding since his knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in June 2024. He returned in December with a stoppage win over veteran Rances Barthelemy, restoring activity after a period of uncertainty.

By accepting the fight publicly, Martin ensured that his exchange with Mercado became part of the official narrative surrounding his return weekend. Whether the matchup develops next will depend on the outcome of Saturday’s fight, but the commitment itself was made clearly and in front of an audience.