Chris Eubank Jr mocks Eddie Hearn after Conor Benn split

Benn’s decision ends a long run with Matchroom that began at his professional debut in 2016. Hearn backed him through the failed doping tests and stood firm when his licence and career were under pressure. The two stadium fights with Eubank at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium rebuilt Benn’s commercial value and returned him to headline status.

Most expected the partnership to continue building major nights. Instead, Benn has reportedly agreed to a one-fight, eight-figure deal with White tightening the rivalry between White and Hearn after only a handful of Zuffa events.

Eubank applied pressure immediately.

“Edddieeee how you feeling buddy?” he wrote on X.

He followed with a longer attack.

“So, Eddie Hearn’s #1 fighter has now left him. Eddie stuck by Conor Benn through thick and thin, getting him off of drug charges and giving him money to live when he had nothing. I guess this really shows just how much of a *** Hearn actually is… he saves his fighters life and career and Conor still doesn’t want to be involved with him. Or is Benn the **** for dumping the man that built him? This really is a conundrum. *** vs *** violence at its finest… don’t say I didn’t tell you guys.”

He then posted footage of Hearn reacting and added:

“Wow Eddie Hearn you saved this man’s life and his career and he still wouldn’t even give you a phone call!? I knew you were a piece of **** but Conor must of seen you do some really bad things to not even allow you one call. And Conor, for whatever reason you stabbed this idiot in the back (he’s an idiot for thinking he could trust you) just know what goes around always comes back around… you will get yours too.”

This is standard Eubank. He knows how to keep a feud alive without throwing a punch. The shots come verbal, sharp and deliberate, aimed straight at the promoter rather than the fighter.

With Benn moving to a new promotional corner, the rivalry has shifted beyond contracts and into pride. The punches are not landing in the ring right now, but the pressure is building all the same.