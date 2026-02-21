Tonight: Wood vs Warrington Live Results and Updates, Start Times

Leigh Wood steps back through the ropes with Josh Warrington on February 21, 2026, at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, live worldwide on DAZN. The two collide in a scheduled 12-round super featherweight battle, with the opening bell set for 7 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET). Main event ring walks are expected around 10 p.m. local (10 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET), making it an afternoon showing for U.S. fans.

Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) and Warrington (32-4-1) renew their rivalry in a high-stakes, all-British rematch at 130 pounds. The arena is sold out.



Start time and broadcast details Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England (UK – GMT)

Card Start: 7 p.m. GMT (UK) / 2 p.m. ET (U.S.)

Estimated Ring Walks: 10 p.m. GMT (UK) / 5 p.m. ET (U.S.)

Broadcast: Live on DAZN (worldwide, subscription)

PPV Price: None The full card streams live on DAZN worldwide with no separate pay-per-view fee. Subscribers in the UK, Europe, and the United States can tune in at the scheduled start time through the DAZN platform. Weights and Fight Card: Main card (2 p.m. ET, Live on DAZN) Leo Atang (235.9 lbs / 107.0 kg) vs Dan Garber (225.1 lbs / 102.1 kg) Sandy Ryan (139.5 lbs / 63.3 kg) vs Karla Ramos Zamora (139.3 lbs / 63.2 kg) Dave Allen (271.1 lbs / 123.0 kg) vs Karim Berredjem (243.8 lbs / 110.6 kg) Ishmael Davis (153.5 lbs / 69.6 kg) vs Bilal Fawaz (153.9 lbs / 69.8 kg) Leigh Wood (129.8 lbs / 58.9 kg) vs Josh Warrington (129.7 lbs / 58.8 kg)