“That’d be the fight that would carry me to the position I deserve,” Russell said of Stevenson. “He’s ranked three pound-for-pound now and has come up to 140. Made his mark and looked good. I know if I can beat him, I’d shake up the world, and a lot of things would be going on.”

Russell and Stevenson have known each other since their amateur days. They were Olympic teammates in 2016 and worked together in sparring during their development, building familiarity as both advanced toward championship level as professionals. Stevenson’s continued presence near the top of the sport has placed him among the names Russell believes he needs to face.

Russell said he has not yet shown everything he is capable of, pointing to his record and performances as evidence of what he brings to the division.

“Definitely, hands down, and I still haven’t shown everybody my full potential,” Russell said. “I use what I need to use to become victorious against the opponents I have in front of me. Until then, y’all have just got to stay tuned.”

Before any future fight can materialize, Russell must first deal with Hiraoka, an undefeated southpaw who has stopped his last 10 opponents. Russell said he is taking the assignment seriously and is not allowing future possibilities to distract him from the task directly in front of him.

“I don’t overlook any opponents, even though I have a lot of people I want to fight in the future,” Russell said. “I’ve got to put that fantasy on hold right now. The guy in front of me is undefeated and young. But he hasn’t fought anybody like me. So he better be prepared.”

Russell understands that his immediate responsibility is to defend his title, while the names he mentioned remain part of the path he expects to pursue afterward.