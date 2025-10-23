Brian Norman Sr. took a shot at analyst Tim Bradley for being strategic, sneaky, and self-serving in his commentary of WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman junior’s title defense against Devin Haney on November 22nd at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

Covering All the Bases

Bradley is hedging his bets by playing both sides to avoid looking completely wrong. Instead, he’ll be half bad.

Norman Sr. says that Bradley is “covering all the bases’ with his back-and-forth comments about the Norman Jr’s fight against Haney (32-0, 16 KOs). Sometimes, Bradley is saying that Haney is going to “drop Norman”, then he turns around the next day, talking about how Brian Jr. is going to get the better of Devin.

“Tim Bradley is trying to cover all bases. You don’t understand. Every single take he’s doing is giving views, but he’s covering all his bases,” said Brian Norman Jr. to MillCity Boxing about analyst Tim Bradley playing both sides of the fence with his predictions for the Devin Haney vs. Brian Norman Jr. fight on November 22nd.

“He’s literally saying every possible outcome, everything that could happen. He’s talking. He’s giving you possibilities. That’s all he’s doing,” said Norman Jr. about Bradley. “That’s what you take literally with a grain of salt.

“Just two years ago, Bradley was saying, ‘There’s nothing to him,'” said Norman Sr. about Tim dismissing his son’s talent two years before he became WBO welterweight champion.

Eddy Pronishev’s Take: Pick a Side

By switching sides frequently, Bradley can avoid going out on a limb and taking the risk of being wrong. So, he comes out ahead either way by going back and forth. It’s sneaky, but Tim has gotten used to it. Ideally, Bradley should take a side and stick with it, because he’d get more credit from boxing fans in the end for showing foresight in picking the right guy. But the way Tim is doing it, he’s not going to get that praise because he won’t take chances.