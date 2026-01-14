According to Bradley, everyone involved knows there is a higher ceiling out there. They know Turki Alalshikh is interested in big fights and big paydays. Because of that, nobody is in a rush to lock themselves into a deal that feels small by comparison. Bradley frames it as waiting for the right table, not refusing to sit down at all.

The sticking point is the reported $10 million figure. Neither Ortiz nor Ennis has won a full world title at 154 pounds, but they are widely viewed as the top talents in the division. Bradley says that perception matters. If you are being sold as the best, you expect to be paid like the best. In that context, a $5 million payday no longer feels acceptable, especially for a high risk fight where one loss could close future doors.

Bradley also points to the effect of Riyadh Season on fighter expectations. The massive checks handed out there have changed the market. Once fighters see peers earning eight figures, it resets their sense of value. Bradley compared it to elite events in other sports, places where only the biggest stages come with the biggest rewards.

On his YouTube channel, Bradley was blunt. He said he would have made the same decision himself if the money was not there yet. From his perspective, turning down a fight at the wrong price is not cowardice. It is self preservation.

To underline the point, Bradley referenced recent examples. Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have both benefited from Riyadh Season paydays. Garcia is now set to fight Mario Barrios in another Riyadh backed event on DAZN PPV in February. That, Bradley argues, is the standard fighters are now chasing.