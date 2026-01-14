Gervonta Davis Wanted By MIami Police Over October Incident

Miami Gardens police want Gervonta Davis on three charges stemming from an October club altercation. A warrant is out. U.S. Marshals are involved. The unbeaten lightweight has not commented.
The woman, who worked at the venue, says Davis grabbed her by the hair and throat, then forced her through a stairwell to a parking garage before she broke free and ran to coworkers. She reported it two days later. Police say surveillance footage backs her account.
The charges are battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. The woman sued Davis on Halloween over the same incident. She told investigators they had been involved for five months but she ended it roughly a month before the alleged assault and blocked all contact.
Davis was scheduled to fight Jake Paul in November. That fight would have been his biggest payday outside the Mayweather Promotions structure.
Where This Goes
Davis is 31. He has three division belts and zero losses. He is also a repeat offender when it comes to legal trouble. In 2023, he served home detention after a hit-and-run conviction. Before that, a 2020 domestic violence charge was dismissed after he completed anger management and community service
Davis has not addressed the warrant. His team has not issued a statement. The Miami Gardens Police Department held a press conference Wednesday to announce the charges, which means they want visibility. They are not treating this quietly.
If Davis turns himself in, he will likely post bail and prepare for trial. If he does not, the U.S. Marshals will escalate. Either way, his fight schedule is stalled. Promoters do not book fighters with active warrants. Sanctioning bodies do not force title defenses when legal exposure is this high.
Last Updated on 01/14/2026