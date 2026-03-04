ESPN reporter Salvador Rodriguez said the sanctioning body informed Opetaia’s team that its championship cannot appear on the same fight as a promoter-created belt, which requires the Australian champion to choose which title will be attached to Sunday’s bout.

The contest headlines Zuffa Boxing 04 at the UFC APEX and had originally been expected to feature Opetaia’s IBF title along with the debut of the promotion’s cruiserweight championship, though the IBF has now indicated its belt cannot be contested under those circumstances.

Only one of the two titles can be involved in the fight under the IBF position. A decision to defend the IBF championship would remove the Zuffa belt from the bout, while choosing to compete for the promotional title would mean the IBF belt is not at stake.

Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) enters the event unbeaten, while Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) travels from Atlanta for the scheduled cruiserweight bout.

The Australian southpaw also holds The Ring cruiserweight championship, which operates independently and does not require sanctioning body approval to be contested.

Zuffa has promoted the event as the launch of its own championship structure at cruiserweight following the promotion’s entry into boxing, while sanctioning bodies continue to control recognized world titles and must approve opponents before those belts can be defended.

Sunday’s fight remains scheduled while Opetaia’s team considers which title will ultimately be attached to the bout as fight week activity continues around the event in Las Vegas and the promotion prepares for its fourth boxing card later this weekend there. A final decision is expected before the fighters enter the ring later this Sunday night.