Questions Grow Over Richardson Hitchins’ Choice of Opposition

Reaction to Hitchins’ update on X included renewed criticism over his reluctance to pursue unification bouts against fellow champions Gary Antuanne Russell and Subriel Matias, both of whom have publicly called for a fight. Fans have also pointed to the absence of matchups with contenders such as Ernesto Mercado and Keyshawn Davis when discussing the direction of Hitchins’ title reign.

Instead, Hitchins has continued to express interest in bouts against higher-profile names, a strategy that has drawn scrutiny as unification opportunities remain available within his division.

For now, Hitchins remains scheduled to compete on a major platform with a date and venue in place. Questions surrounding his next opponent — and the level of risk attached — remain unresolved.