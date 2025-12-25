Questions Grow Over Richardson Hitchins’ Choice of Opposition

IBF light welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins has faced increased criticism from fans in recent days, with attention shifting from his upcoming appearance to questions about the level of opposition he has chosen to pursue at 140 pounds.
Hitchins confirmed this week that he will fight on the January 31, 2026, card headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson at Madison Square Garden, though his opponent has not yet been announced following the removal of Jamaine Ortiz from the event.
Reaction to Hitchins’ update on X included renewed criticism over his reluctance to pursue unification bouts against fellow champions Gary Antuanne Russell and Subriel Matias, both of whom have publicly called for a fight. Fans have also pointed to the absence of matchups with contenders such as Ernesto Mercado and Keyshawn Davis when discussing the direction of Hitchins’ title reign.
Instead, Hitchins has continued to express interest in bouts against higher-profile names, a strategy that has drawn scrutiny as unification opportunities remain available within his division.
For now, Hitchins remains scheduled to compete on a major platform with a date and venue in place. Questions surrounding his next opponent — and the level of risk attached — remain unresolved.
Last Updated on 12/25/2025