Teofimo Lopez said today that he’s on the road to a “bigger fight’ against Devin Haney. First, he must get Shakur Stevenson out of the way on January 31st in their headliner on DAZN.

Shakur (24-0, 11 KOs) is the ideal prep fight for WBO light welterweight champion Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) to get ready for a mega-fight against Haney in 2026. The main difference is that Stevenson doesn’t hold excessively as he does.

Turki’s Mysterious 2026 Promise

Turki Alalshikh phoned in during the press conference to say that he has a big fight for the winner in 2026. He didn’t give any hints, but it seemed clear that Haney is one of the guys that he’s looking at for the winner.

Devin recently got a big win and now holds the WBO welterweight title. Lopez said that he’s moving up to 147 next. So, it’s a logical move for him to challenge Haney for his belt.

Teofimo and Stevenson met with the media on Wednesday for their kickoff press conference in New York. This is to set up their headliner next month on DAZN at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Teo Maps His Route to Haney

“I’m just excited because all the roads lead to a bigger fight between me and Haney,” said Teofimo Lopez to the media today about who he wants to face next after he defends against Shakur Stevenson on January 31st.

“It makes sense now, right? It has momentum, right? It’s got motion, right?” said Lopez.

Lopez moved enough to avoid being held all night by Haney. If he were a stationary fighter like Brian Norman Jr., he would have something to worry about. Haney is a hugger when it comes to fighters who are stationary.

Ryan Garcia as the Wild Card

A bigger fight would be Ryan Garcia at 147, but it’s unclear whether his career will still be intact. He’s got a fight against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on February 21 2026. It’s not a certainty that he wins.