Teofimo Lopez questioned why Shakur Stevenson won’t fight his ‘brother’ Keyshawn Davis. He pointed out that Shakur will never unify at 140 because he refuses to fight Keyshawn.

Shakur’s “Brotherhood” Defense

Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) has repeatedly said that once he defeats WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo (22-1, 13 KOs) on January 31st, he’s going to “give” the title to his “brother” Keyshawn, who is ranked #1, for him to become a champion at 140.

Title-Gifting Backlash Grows

Shakur’s idea of giving the belt to Keyshawn because of their friendship has led to a lot of criticism from fans. It’s non-sporting. Also, if Stevenson truly views Davis as his “brother,” then that’s negotisim. That’s not how boxing is supposed to go.

Some fans believe that Shakur uses this brother angle to avoid another threat. Stevenson has certain fighters he hasn’t shown interest in fighting.

Andy Cruz

Ernesto Mercado

O’Shaquie Foster

Keyshawn Davis

Abdullah Mason

Raymond Muratalla

Gary Antuanne Russell

“You have the opportunity to be the best at 135, but you didn’t try to do that because you’ve got brothers,” said Teofimo Lopez to Ring Magazine, how he didn’t want to fight Keyshawn Davis in a unification when he held the WBO lightweight title because he’s his “brother.”

“Let’s understand what you’re saying. Keyshawn had one fight where he got the belt,” said Shakur.

“You get what I’m saying, right?” said Teofimo, trying to make the slow to follow along, Shakur understands what he’s telling him.

“You’re saying I’m not fighting the best. I would fight anybody [except Keyshawn, Andy Cruz, Ernesto Mercado…etc],” said Shakur.

“But not your brothers?” said Teofimo.

“No, I’m not fighting someone I came up with,” said Stevenson about his rationale for not fighting Keyshawn Davis. “Someone I really been with on real trenches. I’m not,” said Shakur, getting angry. “Ain’t no money in the world that is going to make me do that, bro. But I will fight you.”

Teo Says Unification Is Impossible

“Okay, let’s say that’ll be the case. Then you’re not going to see any unifications at 140 if he tries to take mine because he’s buddy with [Keyshawn],” said Teofimo about Shakur never having a chance to unify the 140-lb division if he captures the WBO belt against him, because his ‘brother’ Keyshawn is the #1 contender, waiting in line for that belt.

“Ain’t you going to beat me?” said Shakur.

“I know what I’m going to do,” said Lopez. “Basically, what I’m letting you know is boxing ain’t going to allow it.”

“How is boxing not going to allow it?” said Shakur.

“It won’t because now you’re facing me,” said Teofimo.

“I’m so scared. Teo, I’m frightened,” said Shakur. “I’m scared for my life. I’m facing you. That s*** don’t move me. I can’t wait to see you. I’ve been waiting on this moment forever. It’s been years and years for this moment right here. You gave me the opportunity. I appreciate you for that, but s*** come with it. Facts.”