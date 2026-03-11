Frank Sanchez vs Richard Torrez targeted for Haney-Rolly card

Frank has been managing knee problems dating back to his seventh-round knockout loss to Agit Kabayel on May 18, 2024. The injury played a factor in that defeat, and the 33-year-old Cuban has fought only once since then, stopping Ramon Olivas Echeverria in the third round on February 22, 2025.

Torrez Jr, a 2020 Olympic silver medalist for the United States, has been moving quickly since turning professional and has stopped all ten opponents he has faced. The southpaw from California is viewed as one of the younger contenders rising through the heavyweight division.

The fight between Sanchez and Torrez is an IBF eliminator, with the winner expected to move into position for a potential title opportunity. The IBF’s current heavyweight title situation has created interest in eliminators like this one, as contenders look for a path toward a championship fight in the coming year.

Their matchup had been one of the notable bouts scheduled for the March 28 Fundora–Thurman card before Sanchez’s withdrawal forced the postponement. If plans for the May 30 date move forward, the fight could instead appear on the undercard of the Haney–Romero event that promoters are currently negotiating.

A move to that card would give the heavyweight eliminator a prominent platform on what promoters hope will be one of the larger boxing events of the early summer. Assuming Sanchez’s knee holds up, it should be an entertaining fight. It might even be more interesting than the main event. Torrez Jr. is a high-pressure brawler and will force Sanchez to exchange.