Teofimo Lopez will defend his WBO 140-lb crown against Shakur Stevenson at Madison Square Garden in New York City at ‘The Ring 6’ on January 31, 2026.

DAZN Event, PPV Price Still Pending

The Lopez vs. Stevenson event will be broadcast live on DAZN. They didn’t mention that it would be shown on PPV, but it reportedly will be behind a paywall. That announcement will come later. The price is expected to be $59.99 for U.S and Canadian fans. That’s too bad compared to last Saturday’s event, but still high for a matchup that fans weren’t asking for.

Staging this at MSG makes sense because Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) is from Brooklyn, New York. Shakur was born and raised next door in Newark, New Jersey. So their fans will be in attendance in large numbers.

Stevenson will be fighting for his fourth-division world title. He currently holds the WBC lightweight title, but has temporarily abandoned it to come up to 140 to challenge Teofimo for his WBO light welterweight title.

It’s going to be interesting to see if Teofimo can get to Stevenson often enough with his power shots to win a decision. He’s hard to hit cleanly, and he only has to win a few punches in each round to win them. We witnessed that in Stevenson’s fights against William Zepeda and Edwin De Los Santos.

Will Shakur Stand and Fight?

Ideally, Shakur will stand and fight Lopez as he did against Zepeda, but that might not be the case. He hits too hard, and Stevenson won’t want to chance it.

“Madison Square Garden boasts a storied boxing legacy, having hosted countless world title bouts,” said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, Marquee Events and Operations, MSG Entertainment.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Teofimo and Shakur, in collaboration with our partners SELA and Matchroom Boxing, for what promises to be another unforgettable championship night at The World’s Most Famous Arena.”