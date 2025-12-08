Crawford vs WBC Fee Row Echoes Spence’s Old Question

As fans know, Terence Crawford’s recent decision to say no thanks as far as shelling out a little over $300K in sanctioning fees to the WBC has made headlines, and the story continues to do so.

Supporters Defend Crawford

Crawford’s supporters ask, why should any fighter – after stepping foot in the ring and absolutely risking his or her life in doing so – pay any governing body such a substantial sum so as to hold their “trophy” of a belt. Other people say Crawford should be grateful for the opportunities the WBC and other organisations have afforded him throughout his career.

But Errol Spence, in the lead-up to his massive 2023 fight with Crawford, reached out and asked just where the hard-earned money paid by a fighter for the benefit of sanctioning fees actually goes. Recall the presser ahead of the Crawford-Spence welterweight showdown:

Spence, bravely, took the time to speak out for the fighters, for all fighters; his move did not get anything like the attention Crawford’s stance has got. But “The Truth” asked of the sanctioning fees fighters such as “Bud” and himself pay: “How is it helping the fighters?”

Flashback to Spence 2023

“We give three percent to these organisations, and we got to know where this money’s going to,” Spence said at the July 2023 presser. “I mean, you got Canelo and [Anthony] Joshua and all these guys making 50 million dollars, and these belts getting three percent of that. Where’s it going to? How is it helping the fighters out? What are they doing with it?”

Great questions all from Spence. And today, in light of Crawford’s refusal to play ball with the WBC and the backlash he has received in some quarters due to his stance, we must ask – what indeed do the four major boxing bodies do with the vast sums of sanctioning fee cash they receive after each of their world title fights?

Did Spence Start This Fight First?

Spence might have made a few people feel a little uncomfortable with his questions in 2023, and it would have been great to see the various presidents of the boxing organisations take the time to answer Spence’s questions. This didn’t happen, as we know. And now, Crawford has taken his former rival’s lead in saying NO to the WBC.

It was good on Spence for asking these tough and important questions back then, and Crawford sure has his many supporters on this issue today. Spence lost the Crawford fight, but he may well have launched a bigger fight in the run-up to his ring battle with the man who has been called the greatest fighter of his era.

Really, should fighters pay any sanctioning fees to any organisations?