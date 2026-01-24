That is where the fight tilted. Sanchez began sitting on body shots. Short hooks downstairs. Ramirez stayed busy, but his punches lost snap as the pressure stayed constant. Sanchez did not chase. He kept edging forward and touching the ribs.

The finish was textbook

The fifth round decided it. A right hook to the body dropped Ramirez. When he rose, Sanchez closed the distance and sent him down again with a left. Ramirez survived the round, but his legs told the story.

In the sixth, Ramirez tried to trade. Bad choice. Sanchez stayed balanced, landed a heavy right hook, then split the guard with a left uppercut. Ramirez hit the canvas and the referee stepped in.

This was Sanchez’s first fight since stopping Edwin Palomares in October 2024. No rust showed. He is now 15-0 with nine knockouts.

At this level, Sanchez looks comfortable applying pressure and finishing once damage accumulates. The next step will test whether that patience holds against sharper movers who can punch back.