But it also felt provisional. The card didn’t announce a new boxing force. It introduced a company still figuring out how it wants to present the sport.

White’s comments reflected that reality. He didn’t argue with critics. He didn’t overstate the moment. He positioned the night as a baseline. Something to build from, not something to defend.

Boxing launches fail when promoters pretend the first step is the finished product. Zuffa’s advantage, if it has one, is that White is comfortable saying “not good enough” without blinking. In the UFC, that mindset usually shows up after years of iteration. Here, it’s present on night one.

The unanswered question is how fast the improvement actually comes. Boxing is less forgiving than MMA when it comes to matchmaking, credibility, and patience. Fans will give you a look. They won’t give you endless runway.

Zuffa 01 didn’t demand belief. It asked for attention. White seems to understand the difference. Whether the next year justifies that confidence is the part he hasn’t proven yet.