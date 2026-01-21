“You in there gonna be fighting Casper the Ghost,” Bradley said on his channel. “You ever fought a ghost before? You about to fight one.”

That idea carried through the rest of his commentary. Bradley waved off the idea that there’s a practical way to approach Stevenson in the ring, repeating that no one has truly figured him out yet.

What never entered the discussion was the one fight that complicates that claim.

Shakur Stevenson lost to Robeisy Ramirez at the 2016 Olympics, and it wasn’t subtle. Ramirez didn’t outthink him from range or wait for openings. He closed distance quickly, let his hands go in fast bursts, and never allowed Stevenson to settle into his defensive rhythm. The pressure came in waves, and Stevenson couldn’t slow it down.

By the time Stevenson reacted to the first shot, more were already on him. Ramirez stayed close for three rounds, refused to give ground, and took the decision without much ambiguity. What followed was just as memorable. Stevenson didn’t hide the loss. He broke down on camera, overwhelmed in a way we haven’t seen since.

That fight still exists, even if it rarely comes up when Stevenson is discussed as untouchable.

Bradley leaned heavily on timing as the deciding factor, arguing that it outweighs every other attribute in the ring. “Timing beats everything,” he said. “Timing beats power, beats speed. Timing beats every f***ing thing… Shakur Stevenson? He the best at that.”

The praise only escalated from there. Bradley told viewers they were about to witness “boxing greatness” on January 31, promising that fans would leave the night praising Stevenson all over again.

What gets lost in that picture is the physical reality Teofimo Lopez brings. Lopez isn’t a small, cautious operator. He’s spent years fighting bigger men at light welterweight, dealing with strength, pressure, and resistance that don’t disappear once a fight turns uncomfortable. He steps in to engage. He’s willing to take something to give something back, and he doesn’t mind dragging a fight into close quarters.

Bradley brushed those elements aside, suggesting fans who back Lopez are setting themselves up to regret it. “Y’all gonna be mad as hell,” Bradley said. “Y’all gonna say, ‘Damn, why did I even pick Teofimo Lopez?’”

Stevenson may still win. His control of distance is among the best in the sport. But treating this fight as settled while ignoring the one opponent who can force him backward is a mistake. Stevenson has struggled when he’s been chased and crowded before, and those moments don’t disappear just because people stop mentioning them.

Pressure has a way of reappearing when the wrong opponent decides not to play along.