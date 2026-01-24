Familiarity mattered. Hovhannisyan had already seen how Medet worked in camp, and once the fight tightened up, Medet did not find another way to change it. The pressure stayed in his face and never eased.

The fight never slowed. Hovhannisyan stayed in range and made Medet work every second of every round. He accepted return shots when necessary and answered with volume rather than power. The exchanges were not clean or technical. They were physical and constant. Over eight rounds, that approach wore Medet down.

The circumstances mattered. Hovhannisyan stepped in late and did not have a full camp built around this opponent. Even so, he dictated where the fight took place. He pushed the tempo and forced Medet into a type of fight he had not previously been required to handle as a professional.

For Medet, now 13-1, the loss showed a clear issue. When the fight stayed close and uncomfortable, he struggled to adjust. His style depends on space. When that space was taken away, he did not regain control. At 24, he has time to work through that.

Hovhannisyan is unlikely to receive a title opportunity at this stage of his career. That does not change his role. He remains a problem for fighters trying to move forward. Friday showed how quickly a night can turn when a fight stays tight and never opens up.