Shakur Stevenson took to social media today, saying that O’Shaquie Foster isn’t a big enough name and isn’t a lucrative fight for him.

Questioning Star Power & Sales

WBC lightweight champion Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) devalued Foster’s credentials, pointing out that he has three losses compared to a McDonald’s worker, and noting that he has no star power.

Is This a Strategic Duck?

Steveson’s portrayal of Foster as just an average run-of-the-mill fighter, despite him holding a world title at super featherweight. It’s a classic example of a star using his popularity to avoid a risky mandatory challenger that they’re not sure of defeating.

“Then, after you beat him, “He got three losses. He works at McDonald’s. That’s the guy who gives me my Big Mac and fries.” Y’all getting out of hand,” said Shakur Stevenson on X, devaluing his new WBC mandatory O’Shaquie Foster.

Stevenson is failing to mention that Foster’s victory over Stephen Fulton last Saturday night is a better win than any that he’s achieved since moving up to the lightweight division in 2023—none of Shakur’s wins at 135 match O’Shaquie’s masterclass victory over Fulton.

Shakur’s Lightweight Résumé

William Zepeda

Josh Padley

Artem Harutyunyan

Edwin De Los Santos

Shuichiro Yoshino

“[Foster] can’t do 10k in his hometown. Wtf, I look like fighting him? And for how much am I making on that easy work? Big fights only for me and my career here on out. I carried too many fighters on my back my whole career. Now shut up and be grateful for me making this Teo fight happen,” said Stevenson.

What Shakur is saying here is that Foster isn’t a ticket-seller, can’t bring in the gate revenue, meaning he’s unworthy to fight. That attitude doesn’t sit well with Stevenson, who recently fought an electrician, Josh Padley.

The only somewhat popular fighter Shakur has fought at lightweight is William Zepeda, who’s known only to hardcore boxing fans. He hasn’t fought anyone remotely mainstream at 135.

“Shout to Teo for accepting this fight, now let’s focus up. Can’t let nobody trick me out of position, All of nothing come Jan 31st see y’all later,” said Shakur.