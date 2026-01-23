The fight matched two undefeated fighters with very different backgrounds. Rodriguez Olivas entered with deep amateur experience, including a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics, and a steady professional run under the Garcia Boxing banner. Deanda came in as a rising American prospect with power and ambition but a much thinner amateur base.

Deanda attempted to rush Rodriguez Olivas and make the fight uncomfortable, but the Mexican fighter remained balanced and in control, slipping shots and answering with short combinations. By the fourth round, Deanda was absorbing repeated uppercuts and head shots without offering consistent return fire.

After the stoppage, Deanda acknowledged the vision issue that prompted the doctor’s decision. Rodriguez Olivas improved to 16 wins without a loss, with eight coming by stoppage, while Deanda suffered the first defeat of his career.

The result underscored the value of experience at this level. Rodriguez Olivas delivered a disciplined performance built on technique and patience, leaving little doubt about the outcome once the fight settled into its rhythm.

“I’m excited for what’s to come. I got my medal, and now I want the Zuffa belt,” said Rodriguez. “I enjoy being with Robert. He makes me better. We always have to keep improving. The expectations are high.”