Lopez enters the fight as The Ring and WBO junior welterweight champion, coming off a stretch that has tested his discipline more than his chin. Stevenson arrives unbeaten, already a champion in multiple divisions, and moving up again in pursuit of a fourth title. The contrast in weight classes has been a recurring talking point, but Lopez has framed the matchup as a challenge of skill rather than size.

“They had to bring a lightweight to try and dethrone Teofimo because they had no other options,” Teofimo said to the media. “What I am is far better and greater than what they know.”

The comment fit Lopez’s usual bravado, but he followed it with a concession that stood out.

“But no one is like Shakur Stevenson,” Lopez said. “That’s what makes this fight exciting.”

Lopez described Stevenson as a fighter without a true equivalent, pointing to his timing, defensive awareness, and ability to dictate where exchanges take place. Rather than focusing on one look in camp, Lopez said he has been rotating sparring partners who can both move laterally and stand their ground.

The goal, according to Lopez, has been to tighten his control of distance and reduce the moments where a cautious fight stalls into long stretches without exchanges. He has spoken about finding a rhythm that allows him to stay patient without becoming static.

“This means everything to me,” Lopez said. “Shakur is another fighter. Another column on the résumé. I want more.”

The bout has been sold as a technical test, and Lopez appears comfortable with that framing. He does not expect Stevenson to give him many openings. He expects to have to force them.

Lopez sounds less interested in selling the fight than in solving it, which may say more about how seriously he’s taking Stevenson than any bravado ever could.