Norman Jr. had no answers after the knockdown, looking gunshy, and allowing Haney to repeatedly hold without fighting through the clinches. There were no adjustments from Norman Jr.

Speaking on the Cigar Talk podcast, Norman said the decision to change structure was about making adjustments rather than cutting ties.

“I will say my father is no longer my head trainer at the moment,” Norman said. “I’ve been looking at other options. Some things had to get shaken up a little bit. I just had to move different ways.”

Norman stressed that his father remains part of his team and credited him for getting him to championship level. The change, he said, was driven by his desire to return to winning form.

“I like winning. I need to go out here and win,” Norman said. “Whatever I feel like I need to do, I’m going to do it. No disrespect. Great coach. He got me to this point.”

Now based in Conyers, Georgia, Norman said he has spoken with Top Rank and is targeting a return to the ring in March or April. He acknowledged that another title opportunity will need to be earned.

“I lost the battle,” Norman said. “I’ll be back. I need to get one win and build from there.”

No opponent or new head trainer has been announced.