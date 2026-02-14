Huck improved to 44-5-1 with 28 knockouts. Pejsar fell to 26-23 with 21 knockouts.

The fight lacked the chaos that defined Huck’s title reign. His approach was controlled and deliberate. He worked behind steady pressure, threw in volume, and relied on experience rather than risk. Pejsar stayed upright and remained competitive enough to extend the fight the full distance, but he struggled to match Huck’s work rate during the second half.

The later rounds gave Huck his clearest moments. His output increased, and he finished the tenth round throwing sustained combinations that left no doubt about the verdict. There were no knockdowns and no point deductions. The judges returned unanimous scorecards in his favour.

Huck held the WBO cruiserweight title for years and built a reputation on physical pressure and unpredictability. His move to heavyweight late in his career has been gradual and selective. Saturday’s fight marked his first appearance following an extended absence from active competition.

Reaction reflected the nature of the performance. DAZN’s broadcast highlighted the victory and promoted Huck’s return, while some observers pointed to visible rust and reduced speed compared to his championship years. Pejsar’s durability ensured Huck had to work for the decision, but the Czech fighter did not threaten to win the fight.

The result places Huck back in the heavyweight win column. It also confirmed the stage of his career he now occupies. He remains capable of controlling a fight against limited opposition, but the version seen in Halle looked like a veteran managing rounds rather than a champion forcing outcomes.