Hitchins thought Lopez would be way more prepared for Stevenson’s style. After all, he had plenty of time to study the tape. But once the bell rang, a familiar issue popped up. Stevenson looks like a completely different beast in person than he does on a screen.

Lopez just didn’t adjust fast enough once he realized that. Hitchins actually warned Lopez ahead of time that things would feel different once they were locked in the ring. This is especially true for a guy not used to Stevenson’s suffocating control at close range.

“Going into the fight, I thought it was going to be a little more competitive than that. I would think that Teo studied Shakur a little bit better than that, but I told Teo it’s different in front of Shakur,” said Hitchins to Fighthype.

“And Teo tried to tell me that I said it’s different because I’m used to sparring Shakur. I told him already that it was going to be different. I told him he was going to lose the fight, and that’s what happened.”

That space between having a plan and actually pulling it off was the biggest takeaway for Hitchins. He pointed to his own time sparring with Stevenson to drive the point home. Knowing what Stevenson is going to do is one thing. Actually stopping it under pressure is something else entirely. In his view, Teofimo kept hunting for openings that Stevenson had already shut down. It let Stevenson dictate the pace without ever needing to break a sweat.

The result was a fight that felt like a controlled clinic. It never turned into the back and forth battle fans wanted. Teofimo had his moments, but they were few and far between. Hitchins saw that as the price you pay for waiting too long to change things up. When rounds start disappearing while you’re still doing the same thing, the chance to flip the script vanishes.

Hitchins’ view also explains the lack of drama. Stevenson didn’t need to take big risks because Lopez wasn’t forcing him to. Since there was no early adjustment, Stevenson just cruised. From where Hitchins was sitting, the fight was over long before the final scorecards. The same patterns just kept repeating.

Ultimately, Hitchins wasn’t just talking about Lopez’s future. It was simpler than that. He was pointing out a recurring theme in Stevenson’s fights. The real danger isn’t making one mistake. For a lot of fighters, they get stuck with one game plan without making adjustments.

They stay committed to an idea that isn’t working anymore. When you realize that too late, the fight only goes one way.