This structure is a major departure from the traditional boxing system, which is packed with additional divisions between those weight limits. Fighters who currently compete in those “in between” classes will need to make a choice: move up or cut down to chase a Zuffa championship.

For rankings, Zuffa Boxing plans to lean on Ring Magazine to help determine challengers and title fights while it builds its own internal system. The Ring rankings have historically been the independent benchmark across the sport, so it is a solid starting point.

We won’t have to wait long to see this in action. The promotion is scheduled to crown its first champion on March 8, when Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton meet in a cruiserweight battle at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Opetaia currently holds the IBF cruiserweight title and is widely seen as the man to beat in the division.

Dana White, the head of Zuffa Boxing, has said from the start that this promotion is designed to operate with a simplified championship model. He has pointed to the MMA structure as proof that fewer divisions and champions create a much clearer picture for fans.

Expect more title fight announcements soon as Zuffa Boxing continues filling out its roster and lining up contenders across these eight divisions.

