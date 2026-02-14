Ryan Garcia makes WBC 7-day weight check at 149.4 pounds

Garcia’s advisor, Guadalupe Valencia, said the result confirmed Garcia has remained in compliance throughout the process. “Ryan has been on weight and in full compliance with all the WBC rules and deadlines,” Valencia told Ring Magazine.

“Anyone stating anything to the contrary is misinformed. I just spoke with the WBC President, who confirmed that Ryan is in full compliance.” Valencia’s statement followed speculation about Garcia’s standing after earlier administrative issues and reaffirmed that Garcia remains fully cleared under WBC championship requirements at this stage of the pre-fight schedule.

Garcia was fined $5,000 by the WBC for submitting medical paperwork after a required deadline earlier in the pre-fight period. That fine did not affect the official fight date, but it brought increased attention to Garcia’s remaining compliance steps, including scheduled weight checks, medical clearances, and licensing procedures required before a title fight can proceed.

The WBC requires fighters to remain within a defined range above the contracted division limit during the weeks leading into a title fight. The 7-day check confirms Garcia remains within the required range and clears him to continue toward next week’s official weigh-in.

Garcia’s successful completion of the 7-day requirement keeps the Barrios title fight fully intact. Both fighters are expected to complete their remaining obligations, including the official weigh-in and final prefight appearances, before entering the ring on February 21 in Las Vegas, where the WBC welterweight title will be contested as scheduled.