The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds. Samedov entered as the WBA’s No. 1-ranked contender at 130 pounds. The interim title was sanctioned due to the full championship situation remaining unresolved. The victory places Samedov in a position to challenge for the full WBA super featherweight championship.

Gutiérrez (11-1, 7 KOs) suffered the first loss of his professional career. The bout marked his first appearance at the 130-pound limit after competing at higher weights earlier in his career. He completed all counts but was unable to continue after the final knockdown sequence in round 11.

Samedov turned professional in 2018 and has fought primarily in Russia during his career. His only previous defeat came earlier in his development period. The interim title represents his first world-level belt under WBA sanctioning.

The bout took place on an RCC Boxing promotion card and aired live on the promotion’s official YouTube channel.