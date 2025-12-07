Shakur Stevenson says he won’t fight newly crowned WBC interim lightweight champion O’Shaquie Foster until he faces Raymond Ford first.

Ford Named as Gatekeeper

WBC lightweight champion Stevenson is using #3-ranked contender Ford 18-1-1, 8 KOs) as a barrier after Foster (24-3, 12 KOs) became his mandatory challenger for his belt last Saturday, December 6th, beating Stephen Fulton by a 12-round unanimous decision to win the WBC interim title in San Antonio, Texas.

For Stevenson to use Ford as a protector, a moat in front of a holed-up King in a castle, makes him look afraid. He hasn’t exactly been a big risk-taker since he moved up to 135, choosing to fight guys like Josh Padley, while ignoring Andy Cruz.

Initially, Stevenson explained that he already satisfied his WBC mandatory requirement with his win over William Zepeda last July. He wouldn’t commit to a fight against Foster after he faces Teofimo Lopez for his WBO light welterweight title on January 31, 2026. But now, Shakur is putting Ford in the way as a requirement that Foster must meet before he’ll fight him.

WBC Could Intervene

The WBC could step in and immediately order Shakur to face Foster next. If he doesn’t comply, they can strip him and make Foster the new WBC lightweight champion. It’s understandable why they would do this because Shakur has left his WBC 135-lb title to move up to 140 for money and legacy purposes.

While that move is good for Shakur, it does nothing for the WBC’s contenders. They’re not getting any money out of Stevenson fighting for the WBO 140-lb belt.

“O’Shaquie Foster, you gotta come see big Sav first,” said Ray Ford on X.

“It’s all good, Sav, because he [Foster] won’t get an opportunity with me until he fights you. That WBC s*** move me💯” said Shakur Stevenson on X, letting O’Shaquie Foster know that he must fight #3 WBC 130-lb contender Ray Ford first before he’ll consider a fight against him.

“Lil buddy better go get his stripes up I want the pops!!” said Foster on X about having no interest in fighting Ray Ford. He wants Shakur next,

“You next!!! Don’t Run Nowhere, Chump,” said Foster on social media, sending a message to Shakur after his win last Saturday night against Stephen Fulton.

“Too bad u don’t call no shots,” said Shakur, giving Foster the brush off.