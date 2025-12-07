O’Shaquie Foster (24-3, 12 KOs) says it wasn’t about “revenge” in his dominant 12-round unanimous decision win over Stephen Fulton (24-2, 8 KOs) last Saturday night. It was more about showing that he was “the better fighter,” and he sure did that.

Fulton Shut Down

Foster shut Fulton’s offense down entirely, limiting him to just 56 punches landed in the entire 12-round fight at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The judges’ scores were 117-111, 118-110, and 119-109.

Fulton couldn’t do much of anything, as he lacked the hand speed, power, and technical skills to get to Foster. He is clumsy and uncoordinated, falling off balance when throwing shots and missing badly.

The best part of all for O’Shaquie is that he captured the WBC interim lightweight title, which makes him a two-division champion. He has the WBC super featherweight title still in his possession.

Punch stats

O’Shaquie Foster – 191 connects of 466 thrown

Stephen Fulton – 56 of 280

“I’ve been eyeing 135 for a while, so this sets me up perfect as Shakur [Stevenson]’s mandatory. I’ll decide in 15 days if I stay up or drop back, but unification or a big lightweight fight is next. Tank [Gervonta Davis]? Shakur? Let’s talk,” said Foster after the fight.

Shakur Mandatory Looms

O’Shaquie would be better off staying at 135 to force a fight against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson or going after one of the other champions.

If he returns to super featherweight to reclaim his WBC title, this is all he has to look forward to: Mark Magsayo and Raymond Ford. There’s a lot more money available to Foster fighting Shakur than either of those guys.

“This was a long time coming. All the talk, the delays, the weight issues—it all fueled me,” said O’Shaquie Foster after his masterclass victory over Stephen Fulton last Saturday night.

“Tonight wasn’t about revenge; it was about showing I’m the better fighter. I outboxed him clean, no excuses. Justice was served,” said Foster. “He came in overweight and inactive, but that’s on him. I didn’t let him get comfortable.”