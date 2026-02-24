Goossen said discussions about moving up had already taken place during training camp, suggesting the shift was being considered before the defeat. He described Barrios as one of the largest fighters he has worked with at 147 pounds and acknowledged that making the weight had become increasingly difficult.

“[Going up to the junior middleweight division] had been in discussion with his management while he was in this camp,” Goossen said to Ring Magazine. He added that cutting to 147 had become “pretty treacherous” at this stage of Barrios’ career and could take a toll physically.

Goossen said the weight may have contributed to Barrios’ inability to push the pace in the later rounds against Garcia, though he stopped short of presenting it as an excuse. Barrios was dropped 24 seconds into the fight and struggled to mount sustained offense afterward.

Barrios (29-3-2, 18 KOs) moved to welterweight in 2022 after being stopped by Gervonta Davis at 140. During his four-year stretch at 147, he posted a 3-2-2 record and captured the WBC interim title with a win over Yordenis Ugas before being elevated to full champion when Terence Crawford left the division. He later fought to draws against Abel Ramos and Manny Pacquiao before losing the title to Garcia.

The power that marked his early career did not consistently carry up in weight. Since arriving at 147, Barrios has stopped only one of seven opponents. If he moves to 154, where opponents are naturally larger, questions will follow about how much impact his punches will have at the higher limit.

For now, Goossen’s comments indicate that Barrios’ days making 147 are likely finished, with a formal announcement expected in the coming weeks.