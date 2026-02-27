Regis Prograis has agreed to face Conor Benn at a 150-pound catchweight on April 11, accepting the contracted terms without adding a rehydration clause to the agreement.
The former two-time junior welterweight champion will travel to London for the Zuffa Boxing event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Benn has recently competed as high as 160 pounds, while Prograis built his championship record at 140. The contracted weight places the contest above Prograis’ title division, and within a range Benn has previously operated around.
“Really, it’s the perfect time, the perfect call, the perfect opportunity for me,” Prograis told Ring Magazine. “They said the name, I said, ‘bro, make it happen.’ Conor Benn’s a little big, so I think we’re doing it at 150. But I was like, ‘Man, just make the fight.’ We got the deal done in like a day.”
Although Benn previously used a rehydration clause in his fight with Chris Eubank Jr., Prograis confirmed that no such restriction was requested for this bout. The emphasis, he indicated, was on securing the opportunity rather than adjusting the contractual framework.
“I didn’t push back about the weight, and I didn’t push back about the clause,” Prograis said. “Because we could’ve did that, too. I didn’t do none of that stuff.”
At 37, Prograis said this is his second consecutive training camp in Las Vegas and that he has adjusted his preparation after acknowledging he overtrained in a prior outing. He believes the camp has been more measured and that the higher contracted weight will not present a significant issue.
“I’m a little older now, but I feel like I been getting better,” Prograis said. “One mistake I made was overtraining. I did way too much. Now I think I’m going to get it perfectly right. And now I don’t have to make the weight like I used to, so now it’s at 150, it’s cool.”
The April 11 fight will be Prograis’ third professional appearance in the United Kingdom.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Why the Fury Card Needed Conor Benn
- Frank Warren Questions $15m Conor Benn Deal Before Regis Prograis Fight
- Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis Set for April 11 at Tottenham Under $15M Deal
- Eddie Hearn Says Matchroom ‘Golden’ As He Questions $15M Benn Deal And Addresses Turki
- Nunez vs Navarrete: Knuckle Up for a Certified Banger
- Oscar Duarte Says He Did Everything Right; Now He Wants His Full Purse
Last Updated on 2026/02/27 at 10:10 AM